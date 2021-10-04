TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $652.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $617.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

