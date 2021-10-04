Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,900 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the August 31st total of 597,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,551.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $10.03 on Monday. Transurban Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.