Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 85.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,850 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tredegar by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $422.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

