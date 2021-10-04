Trexquant Investment LP Invests $7.53 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 134,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 360.6% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 694,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.