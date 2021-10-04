Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 20,669 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $81,394,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.17. The stock had a trading volume of 189,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

