Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 68,884 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 68,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

