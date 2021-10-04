Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 26.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.06. 11,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

