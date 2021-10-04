Trexquant Investment LP Takes $10.16 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,000. NIKE makes up about 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.