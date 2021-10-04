Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of TRIL opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

