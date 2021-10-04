Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.62.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 117,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

