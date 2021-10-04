TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 134.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

