Truist Securities Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $95.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

