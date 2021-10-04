Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCNNF. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

OTCMKTS TCNNF traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 388,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

