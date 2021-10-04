Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post $178.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.50 million. Trupanion reported sales of $130.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $690.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $885.40 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $2,700,452. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.61. 4,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,706. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

