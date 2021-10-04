Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stake Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOUR opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.46. Tuniu Co. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

