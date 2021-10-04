Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.46

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 2949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $1,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $89,683,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

