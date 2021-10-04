Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

TYL opened at $464.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $346.45 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

