Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

UBSFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

