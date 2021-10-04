UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,600 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

