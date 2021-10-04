UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,600 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

