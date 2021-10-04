UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $13.98.

DLAKY stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

