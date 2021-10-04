Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $118,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $368.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

