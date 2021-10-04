Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

UMPQ opened at $20.60 on Monday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,926,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

