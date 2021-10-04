UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNCRY. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

