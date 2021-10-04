UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.24% of UniFirst worth $55,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNF stock opened at $213.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.48. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

