United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

UNFI stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

