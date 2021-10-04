United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.
UNFI stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
