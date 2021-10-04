UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 139.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.00 on Monday, hitting $386.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,031. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $364.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

