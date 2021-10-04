Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.16% of Uniti Group worth $374,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

