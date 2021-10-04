UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

UPMMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

