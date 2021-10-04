Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 56,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,297,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,424,000 after buying an additional 158,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $73.62 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

