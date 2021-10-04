VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.53% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 3,922.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at about $821,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 274.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

SLX opened at $55.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

