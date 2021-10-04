Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,690. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.