Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 341,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $7.21 on Monday, hitting $286.02. 91,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.73 and its 200 day moving average is $283.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

