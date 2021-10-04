Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Trimmed by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 237,054 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 218,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $6,604,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 76,696 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.15. 443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,688. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

