Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Position Increased by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.3% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

