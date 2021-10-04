Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $202.51 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $149.68 and a 52-week high of $211.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day moving average of $199.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

