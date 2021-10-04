Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.72. 22,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,891. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.