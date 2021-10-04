Vectrus’ (VEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.
Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $608.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 58.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 52.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
