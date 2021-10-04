Vectrus’ (VEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $608.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. Analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 58.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 52.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

