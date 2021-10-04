Ventas’ (VTR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $56.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.20, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.