VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,069 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VER. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of VER stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.