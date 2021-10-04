Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 63,299 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $115,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Verizon Communications by 33.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 791,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $54.44. 567,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,313,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

