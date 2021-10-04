Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $16.63 Average PT from Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 1,037,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

