Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

