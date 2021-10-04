VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

