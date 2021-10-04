Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Video Display stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Video Display has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Video Display alerts:

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Video Display had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.