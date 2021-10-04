Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VWE. Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 14.25.

Shares of VWE opened at 10.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.21. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

