Virginia Drosos Sells 25,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00.

Shares of SIG traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.15. 820,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 176.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

