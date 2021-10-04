Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.85

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

VIST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $485.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.