Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

VIST stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.62. 11,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,147. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 312,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

