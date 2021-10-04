Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the August 31st total of 63,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $473.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.43.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

