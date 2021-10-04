Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

VSTO opened at $41.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

